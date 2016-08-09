Aug 9 Coherus Biosciences Inc

* Coherus Biosciences reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Total revenue for Q2 of 2016 was $14.1 million, as compared to $6.9 million in Q2 of 2015

* Partnering discussions for immunology (anti-tnf) therapeutic franchise have begun, targeting an agreement in first half of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $1.72