BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Wafergen Bio-systems Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.26
* Systems reports results for second quarter 2016
* Q2 revenue $2.5 million
* Systems inc - updating its full-year 2016 revenue guidance from $12 million to $13 million to now be in range of $10.0 million to $12.0 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.