BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Harmonic Inc
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Harmonic announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.27
* Qtrly backlog and deferred revenue grew to a record $190.4 million
* Remained on track to realize $20-$22 million of annualized cost savings from combination of Harmonic and TVN by end of calendar year 2016
* Sees Q3 gross margin to be 50.0% to 51.0%
* Sees Q3 2016 loss per share $0.14 to $0.16
* Sees 2016 net revenue to be $408.0 million to $418.0 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $104.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $406.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says GAAP net revenue for Q2 of 2016 was $108.8 million, compared with $81.8 million for Q1 of 2016
* Says bookings for Q2 of 2016 were $117.3 million, compared with $109.6 million for Q1 of 2016
* Harmonic Inc sees Q3 net revenue to be $104.5 million to $109.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 loss per share $0.64 to $0.69
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $105.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
