BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Barrett Business Services Inc
* BBSI reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.50
* Q2 revenue rose 17 percent to $1.1 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $1.16
* Continues to expect non-GAAP gross revenues for next 12-month period (through June 30, 2017) to increase approximately 18%
* Continues to expect FY diluted earnings per share to be $3.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
