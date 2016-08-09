BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Yelp Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.16 excluding items
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $180 million to $184 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up about 27 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Yelp announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $700 million to $708 million
* Q2 revenue $173.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $169.8 million
* Jed Nachman promoted to Chief Operating Officer
* Q3 revenue view $179.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $699.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Geoff Donaker will be retiring from coo position after 11 years with Yelp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.