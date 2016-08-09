BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Container Store Group Inc
* Q1 same store sales fell 1.4 percent
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.30
* Q1 sales $177.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $182.2 million
* The Container Store Group, Inc. Announces first quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.04
* Sees FY 2016 sales $830 million to $845 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
