BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Cyberark Software Ltd
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.18
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.03 to $1.07
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $210.5 million to $212.5 million
* Cyberark announces strong second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29
* Q2 revenue $50.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $48.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21 to $0.23
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $51.5 million to $52.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $52.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $210.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.