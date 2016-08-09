BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Hackett Group Inc
* The hackett Group announces record second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.17
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 revenue $75.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.1 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $72 million to $74 million
* Sees Q3 pro forma diluted earnings per share to be in range of $0.22 to $0.24
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $71.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.