BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Inter Parfums Inc
* Q2 sales $117.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $116.2 million
* Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports 2016 second quarter results
* Sees FY 2016 sales $500 million to $510 million
* Says 2016 guidance affirmed
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $116.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $512.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Inter Parfums says on track to meet net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. Goal of between $1.05 and $1.10 per diluted share for FY
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15per share
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.19
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.