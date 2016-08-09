BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sciclone reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.70 to $0.74
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to $39 million
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.20
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $158 million to $163 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
