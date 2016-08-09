BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Vectrus Inc
* Vectrus reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue fell 0.5 percent to $307.9 million
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.55
* Q2 earnings per share $0.55
* Sees 2016 revenue $1,180 to $1,200 million
* Sees 2016 diluted eps $2.07 to $2.32
* Now anticipate 2016 voluntary debt payments to range from $8 million to $10 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.27, revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.