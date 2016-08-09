BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Sunpower Corp
* Gaap revenue $401.8 million versus $376.7 million last year
* Sunpower reports second quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion
* Qtrly non-gaap net income loss per diluted share $0.22
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.24, revenue view $345.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sunpower corp sees q3 2016 gaap revenue of $700 million to $800 million
* Realigning manufacturing operations to increase relative mix of x-series capacity
* Sunpower corp says expects workforce reduction of approximately 15 percent or 1,200 employees
* Substantial portion of charges to be incurred in q3 of 2016 with more than 50 percent of total charges to be cash
* On a gaap basis, now expects 2016 gross margin of 9.5 percent to 11.5 percent and net loss of $175 million to $125 million
* Gaap revenue of $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $3.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sunpower corp says q2 gaap revenue $420.5 million versus $381 million last year
* Qtrly loss per share $0.51
* Gaap basis, in q3 2016, company expects revenue of $750 million to $850 million
* To utilize equipment from some of older solar cell manufacturing lines in fab 2 to debottleneck capacity in order to increase supply of x-series panels
* Made decision to close philippine panel assembly facility and transfer equipment to our latest generation, lower cost facilities in mexico
* Plan to delay timing of certain projects in 2016 and 2017 pipeline to take advantage of planned cost reduction efforts over next two years
* Says expects restructuring charges totaling $30 mln-$45 million as result of realignment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.