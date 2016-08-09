BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Jazz pharmaceuticals announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.80
* Updated financial guidance for 2016.
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.63
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 gaap net income per diluted share $5.66-$6.56
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $11.14, revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $376.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $381.2 million versus $333.7 million
* Sees 2016 revenue $1,485 million to $1,530 million
* Sees 2016 non-gaap adjusted net income per diluted share $9.90-$10.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.