BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc
* Halozyme reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $33.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $140 million to $150 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.21
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 operating expenses to continue to be in range of $245 million to $260 million
* FY2016 revenue view $138.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.