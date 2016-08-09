BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Mgm Growth Properties LLC
* Mgm Growth Properties LLC announces pricing of $500 million senior unsecured notes offering by Mgm Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP
* Have priced $500 million in principal amount of 4.5% senior unsecured notes due 2026 in a private placement at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.