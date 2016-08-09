BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Myriad Genetics
* Reports fiscal fourth-quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.32
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 revenue $186.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $187.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.