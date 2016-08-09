Aug 9 Dextera Surgical Inc

* Q4 loss per share $0.48

* Dextera surgical reports fy 2016 fourth quarter financial results

* Dextera surgical inc says total product sales were $0.7 million for both fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2015 fourth quarters

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S