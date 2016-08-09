BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 KEYW Holding Corp
* KEYW reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $290 million to $300 million
* Q2 revenue $73.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.8 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.24 including items
* FY2016 revenue view $299.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $72.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
