BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Rightside Group Ltd
* Rightside announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Says for full year ending december 31, 2016, rightside reaffirms its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $218 million to $228 million
* Q2 revenue $54 million versus $52.2 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.13
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $224.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $55.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
