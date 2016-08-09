Aug 9 Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.72

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.59

* Recorded total net product sales of $44.5 million in Q2 of 2016

* Continues to anticipate marketing approval for lomitapide in Japan by year-end 2016

* Recently executed a reduction in workforce of approximately 13% and announced its intention to withdraw lomitapide from eu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: