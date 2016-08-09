BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Eastman Kodak Co
* Kodak returns to profitability driven by improvements in income from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion
* Q2 revenue fell 9 percent to $397 million
* Qtrly net earnings attributable to eastman kodak company $7 million versus loss of $24 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.