BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Civitas Solutions Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1,400 billion to $1,415 billion
* Civitas Solutions reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 revenue $354 million versus I/B/E/S view $357.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lowering FY guidance for adjusted EBITDA to a range of $158.0 million to $161.0 million
* "we expect that our growth in back half of year will be lower than we had anticipated" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.