BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc
* Diplomat announces 2nd quarter financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.13
* Q2 revenue $1.089 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.12 billion
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.23
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.90 to $0.95
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $4.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For full-year 2016, we are maintaining our previous financial guidance for revenue and adjusted ebitda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.