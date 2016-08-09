BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Digital Turbine Inc
* Q1 loss per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue $24 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.8 million
* Digital Turbine reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Digital Turbine Inc says anticipates sequential revenue growth through remainder of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.