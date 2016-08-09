Aug 9 Quinstreet Inc

* Quinstreet reports financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.06

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Q4 revenue rose 12 percent to $79.1 million

* Quinstreet inc says in fiscal 2017, we expect to grow revenue by at least 10% and to generate adjusted ebitda margin of at least 5%.