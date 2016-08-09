BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Temple Hotels Inc
* Temple Hotels Inc. Reports 2016 second quarter results
* On a basic per common share basis, FFO and AFFO decreased by $0.07 per common share and $0.05 per common share, respectively for Q2
* At June 30, 2016, company was not in compliance with debt service covenants affecting 14 mortgage loans in aggregate amount of $201.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.