Aug 9 Temple Hotels Inc

* Temple Hotels Inc. Reports 2016 second quarter results

* On a basic per common share basis, FFO and AFFO decreased by $0.07 per common share and $0.05 per common share, respectively for Q2

* At June 30, 2016, company was not in compliance with debt service covenants affecting 14 mortgage loans in aggregate amount of $201.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: