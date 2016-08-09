Aug 9 Yume Inc Sees Q3 2016 Adjusted Ebitda $0.5

* Q2 loss per share $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yume reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $40.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $41.2 million

* $43.0 million

* Sees q3 revenue $39.0 million - $43.0 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $41.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In 2016,co expects programmatic platforms to generate between $6 million-$10 million in managed service revenue, up to $1 million in license fee revenue

* $2.5 million

* Qtrly average revenue per advertising customer of $84,000, an increase of 19% from $71,000 for three month period ended June 30, 2015