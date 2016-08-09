BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Yume Inc Sees Q3 2016 Adjusted Ebitda $0.5
* Q2 loss per share $0.07
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Yume reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $40.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $41.2 million
* $43.0 million
* Sees q3 revenue $39.0 million - $43.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $41.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In 2016,co expects programmatic platforms to generate between $6 million-$10 million in managed service revenue, up to $1 million in license fee revenue
* $2.5 million
* Expects "programmatic platforms" to generate between $6 million and $10 million in managed service revenue, up to $1 million in license fee revenue in 2016
* Qtrly average revenue per advertising customer of $84,000, an increase of 19% from $71,000 for three month period ended June 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
