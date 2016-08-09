BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Atrion Corp
* Atrion reports second quarter results and announces dividend increase
* Q2 revenue $36.1 million versus $37.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share $4.02
* Has approved a quarterly dividend increase from $0.90 to $1.05 per share payable on September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.