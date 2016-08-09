BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Cotiviti Holdings Inc
* Cotiviti announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.13
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37
* Q2 revenue $158.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $146.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $610 million to $615 million
* FY2016 revenue view $600.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $233 - $235 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
