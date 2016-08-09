BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Garrison Capital Inc
* Garrison Capital Inc declares third quarter 2016 distribution of $0.35 per share and announces second quarter 2016 financial results and earnings call
* Garrison Capital Inc qtrly net investment income $0.36 per share
* Garrison Capital Inc qtrly total investment income $11.1 million versus $11.1 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget