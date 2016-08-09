Aug 9 Phoenix New Media Ltd

* Phoenix New Media reports second quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q2 revenue RMB 350.1 million versus RMB 422.9 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue RMB 342 million to RMB 362 million

* Phoenix New Media Ltd qtrly net advertising revenues were RMB297.2 million (US$44.7 million), versus RMB311.9 million in the same period last year

* Phoenix New Media Ltd qtrly net loss per diluted ADS RMB 0.03 (US $0.01)