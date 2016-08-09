BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
Aug 9 Phoenix New Media Ltd
* Phoenix New Media reports second quarter 2016 unaudited financial results
* Q2 revenue RMB 350.1 million versus RMB 422.9 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue RMB 342 million to RMB 362 million
* Phoenix New Media Ltd qtrly net advertising revenues were RMB297.2 million (US$44.7 million), versus RMB311.9 million in the same period last year
* Phoenix New Media Ltd qtrly net loss per diluted ADS RMB 0.03 (US $0.01) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.