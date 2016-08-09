BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Perceptron Inc
* Perceptron appoints William Taylor, James Ratigan and John Bryant to the board of directors
* Says expansion of board from six to seven members
* Company entered into a standstill agreement with Harbert Discovery Fund, LP and certain of Harbert's affiliates
* Entered into a voting agreement with Moab Partners, L.P. And Moab Capital Partners, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget