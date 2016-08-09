Aug 9 Tidewater Inc
* Q1 loss per share $1.89
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.74 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Tidewater reports first quarter results for fiscal 2017
and announces conference call on wednesday, august 10, 2016 at
10:00 a.m. Central time
* Q1 revenue $167.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $169.7
million
* At june 30, 2016, co did not meet 3.0x minimum interest
coverage ratio covenant ontained in its revolving credit and
term loan agreement
* Continues to engage in discussions with principal lenders
& noteholders to amend co's debt arrangements
* Within fiscal 2017, company may no longer be in compliance
with minimum interest coverage ratio requirement
* $55.5 million in non-cash asset impairment charges in q1
that resulted from impairment reviews undertaken during march
2016 quarter
* Tidewater says internal forecast indicated that within
fiscal 2017, co may no longer be in compliance with minimum
interest coverage ratio requirement
* All of company's indebtedness has been reclassified as a
current liability in accompanying consolidated balance sheet
since march 31, 2016
