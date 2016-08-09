Aug 9 Acuityads Holdings Inc

* Acuityads reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Acuityads holdings inc says total revenue for q2 2016 increased 53% to $7 million compared to $4.6 million in q2 2015

* Acuityads holdings inc says net loss and comprehensive loss for q2 2016 was $420,791 compared to a net loss of $1.1 million in q2 2015

* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.02, revenue view c$6.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: