Aug 9 Aston Hill Financial Inc :

* Aston Hill announces 2016 second quarter results

* For q2, Aston Hill's revenues were $5.7 million, a decrease of 8.1% from prior quarter revenues of $6.2 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.023

* AUM, advisory and administration held relatively steady at $2.14 billion at june 30, 2016 as compared to $2.19 billion at march 31, 2016