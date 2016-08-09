BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Aston Hill Financial Inc :
* Aston Hill announces 2016 second quarter results
* For q2, Aston Hill's revenues were $5.7 million, a decrease of 8.1% from prior quarter revenues of $6.2 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.023
* AUM, advisory and administration held relatively steady at $2.14 billion at june 30, 2016 as compared to $2.19 billion at march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget