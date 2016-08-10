Aug 10 Rentech Inc
* Rentech announces results for the second quarter of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $12.95
* Q2 revenue $31.8 million versus $39.9 million
* Preparing to shut down wawa facility in next few days to
replace remaining problematic conveyors and complete mechanical
upgrades
* New england wood pellet has temporarily scaled back
production at its facilities since february 2016
* Expect to realize $12-$15 million in total annual cost
savings
* Once wawa plant back online, expect wawa to ramp from
about 40 percent of capacity to approximately 70 percent over
next several quarters
* Results at New England wood pellet continue to be impacted
by "abnormally warm temperatures" in Northeast during most
recent winter
