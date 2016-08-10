Aug 10 Eli Lilly And Co
* Lilly provides update on monarch 2 phase 3 trial of
Abemaciclib
* "look forward to receiving final monarch 2 results in
first half of 2017"
* Trial will continue into first half of 2017
* Will await further data and continue to work with FDA to
inform its submission plan for single-agent Abemaciclib, based
on Monarch 1 study
* Says trial will continue into first half of 2017 and will
include a final analysis of pfs, overall survival and safety
data.
* Independent DMC provided recommendation to continue study
without modification as interim efficacy criteria were not met
