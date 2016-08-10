GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St caps Trump-induced stocks selloff; dollar ticks up
* World stocks index falls further after worst day in six months
Aug 10 Stella-Jones Inc :
* Stella-Jones reports strong 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.79
* Q2 sales C$563.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$558.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World stocks index falls further after worst day in six months
* U.S. shares rise 3.4 pct, UK stock up 1.7 pct (Adds conference call details, analyst comment; updates shares)