Aug 10 Xunlei Ltd :

* Xunlei announces unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Qtrly total revenues were US$38.1 mln, a 22.3% increase from corresponding period of last year

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $38 million to $42 million

* Qtrly total loss per share $0.0122