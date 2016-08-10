GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St caps Trump-induced stocks selloff; dollar ticks up
* World stocks index falls further after worst day in six months
Aug 10 Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc
* Advancepierre Foods reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.96
* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75
* Q2 sales $370.7 million
* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA in range of $285 million to $290 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $1.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. shares rise 3.4 pct, UK stock up 1.7 pct (Adds conference call details, analyst comment; updates shares)