Aug 10 Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc

* Advancepierre Foods reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.96

* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75

* Q2 sales $370.7 million

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA in range of $285 million to $290 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $1.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S