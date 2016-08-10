Aug 10 Petrowest Corp

* Petrowest Corp announces second quarter 2016 financial results; revises 2016 guidance on the back of weather delays; over $20 million of additional infrastructure awards to date in 2016

* Reducing 2016 annual guidance to $20-25 million adjusted EBITDA

* Qtrly reported revenue of $32.5 million, a decrease of $10.0 million compared to same quarter in 2015,

* Qtrly reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million compared to $2.3 million for same quarter in 2015

* Extreme weather patterns in first half of 2016 caused a portion of expected 2016 revenues to be shifted into 2017