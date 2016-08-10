BRIEF-Ipopema Securities Q1 net result swings to profit of 558,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 22.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 16.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 10 Cyrusone Inc
* Cyrusone Inc prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 6.80 million common shares priced at $50.50per share
* Says public offering of 6.80 million common shares priced at $50.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 REVENUE 22.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 16.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
ATHENS, May 18 Greece picked Austrian banker Martin Czurda as the new Chief Executive of its bank bailout fund HFSF, an official at the Fund told Reuters on Thursday.