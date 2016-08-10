BRIEF-Marines award $143 million it contract to CSRA
* $143.3 million, 5-year award provides engineering, maintenance, operations support for of Marine Corps Enterprise Business Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 10 Shamaran Petroleum Corp:
* Shamaran operations update
* Taqa Atrush B.V., co's unit, Marathon Oil KDV BV, working with Kurdistan Regional Government, Kar Co regarding a contractual structure
* Contractual and commercial structure for the construction of feeder pipeline
* Commercial and legal discussions have resulted in a delay in start of construction of feeder pipeline
* Commercial discussions in advanced state for construction of feeder pipeline; to most likely result in first oil to slip into q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Natuzzi announces unfavorable court ruling and possible need for special charge