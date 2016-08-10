BRIEF-Marines award $143 million it contract to CSRA
* $143.3 million, 5-year award provides engineering, maintenance, operations support for of Marine Corps Enterprise Business Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 10 Genmab A/S :
* Genmab enters commercial license agreement with Gilead for DuoBody(R) Technology
* Genmab is entitled to potential development, regulatory and sales milestones of up to USD 277 million
* Agreement is not expected to have a material impact on Genmab's 2016 financial guidance
* Genmab will receive an upfront payment of USD 5 million from Gilead Sciences
* Genmab will be entitled to single-digit royalties on Gilead's sales of any commercialized products
* Deal also includes further milestones for subsequent products
* Commercial license agreement follows a research collaboration between Genmab and Gilead Sciences for DuoBody Technology signed in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* $143.3 million, 5-year award provides engineering, maintenance, operations support for of Marine Corps Enterprise Business Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Natuzzi announces unfavorable court ruling and possible need for special charge