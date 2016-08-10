BRIEF-Canadian REIT says will increase monthly distribution to 15.58 cents per unit
* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase in distributions effective with the may 2017 distribution
Aug 10 Morguard Corp
* Morguard Corporation announces 2016 second quarter results and regular eligible dividend
* Q2 FFO per share C$4.94
* Q2 FFO per share view c$4.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$3.75
* Q2 revenue C$227.7 million versus C$217.5 million
* Morguard corp qtrly NOI increased by $6.3 million,or 5.7 pct, during three months ended June 30, 2016,to $117.7 million,compared to $111.4 million generated in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
