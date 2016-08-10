Aug 10 Mistras Group Inc
* Mistras Group exceeds profit and revenue guidance with
strong fourth quarter results; announces fiscal year 2017
guidance
* Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Q4 revenue $184.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $179.9
million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.22 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $720 million to $735 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $715.8 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.99 to $1.12, increase
of from 3 pct to 17 pct over fiscal year 2016's benchmark of
$0.96
