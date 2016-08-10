Aug 10 Yangarra Resources Ltd

* Yangarra announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Qtrly oil and gas sales were $5.7 million with funds flow from operations of $2.8 million

* Tie-In into company owned facilities is currently in planning stage with production anticipated in q4

* Qtrly loss per basic share was $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: