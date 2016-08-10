Aug 10 Tpi Composites Inc
* TPI Composites, Inc. Announces second quarter 2016
earnings results
* Q2 sales rose 29.7 percent to $194.3 million
* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.44
* Net sales for three months ended june 30, 2016 increased
by $44.5 million or 29.7% to $194.3 million versus $149.7
million in same period in 2015
* TPI Composites Inc sees FY 2016 total billings $750
million to $760 million
* TPI Composites Inc sees capital expenditures to be between
$38 million and $43 million for second half of 2016
