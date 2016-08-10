Aug 10 Tpi Composites Inc

* TPI Composites, Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 earnings results

* Q2 sales rose 29.7 percent to $194.3 million

* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.44

* Net sales for three months ended june 30, 2016 increased by $44.5 million or 29.7% to $194.3 million versus $149.7 million in same period in 2015

* TPI Composites Inc sees FY 2016 total billings $750 million to $760 million

* TPI Composites Inc sees capital expenditures to be between $38 million and $43 million for second half of 2016