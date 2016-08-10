BRIEF-Canadian REIT says will increase monthly distribution to 15.58 cents per unit
* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase in distributions effective with the may 2017 distribution
Aug 10 CPI Card Group Inc
* CPI Card Group announces transition of cfo
* CPI Card Group Inc says brush has agreed to remain as a part time executive consultant to co to assist with transition through June 30, 2017
* Says CFO David Brush resigned
* CPI Card Group Inc says board of directors will immediately begin search for a new CFO with assistance of a leading executive search firm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds quote, table, graphics) NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. mortgage rates fell in step with bond yields in the wake of weaker-than-expected domestic economic data and as investors scaled back expectations about interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve in 2017, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.02 percent in the week ended May 18, down from 4.05 percent the previous week, the m