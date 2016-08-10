BRIEF-Biorem reports quarterly earnings per share of $0.00
* Company booked new orders totalling $5.3 million in quarter
Aug 10 Globant Sa
* Globant reports 2016 second quarter financial results solid revenue growth and operating performance
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.27 to $0.31
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $318 million to $322 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $79.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Qtrly revenue increased to a record $79.9 million, representing 31.9 pct year-over-year growth
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $76.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $313.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.14 to $1.20
* Sees Q3 revenue $80 million to $82 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company booked new orders totalling $5.3 million in quarter
(Adds quote, table, graphics) NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. mortgage rates fell in step with bond yields in the wake of weaker-than-expected domestic economic data and as investors scaled back expectations about interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve in 2017, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.02 percent in the week ended May 18, down from 4.05 percent the previous week, the m